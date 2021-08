Terra House arises from the intercalation of parallel walls made of pigmented concrete that are perpendicular to its central circulation axis.

The articulation between these components generates spaces while defining residential functions and creating patios that open to the main garden. The closure between the vertical (walls) and horizontal (slabs and floor) planes is made with large glass panels that dilute the visual boundaries between the house and the landscape.

The route along the central circulation reveals a succession of openings and closures while offering constant visual contact with the exterior.

Site Area: 30,940 sqm

Built Area: 1,000 sqm

Beggining of the Project: 2012

Conclusion of the Construction: 2015

Architecture: Bernardes Arquitetura

Interior Design: Bernardes Arquitetura

Team: Thiago Bernardes (creative director), Camila Tariki, Francisco Abreu, Fabiana Porto, Daniel Vannucchi, José Miguel Ferreira, Thiago Moretti, Ilana Daylac, Renata Evaristo, Antonia Bernardes, Fernanda Lopes

Photos: Leonardo Finotti

Design team and collaborators:

Acoustic: Roberto Thompson Motta

Air Conditioning: Argen

Automation: Noise

Construction Company: PH de Aquino

Electrical and Hydraulic Installations: Equilíbrio Planejamento e Projetos

Wood Structural Design: Ita Construtora

Concrete Structural Design: Ycon Engenharia

Landscape Architecture: Daniela Infante

Lighting Design: Studio Iluz / Lightworks