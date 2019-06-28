Cedar woodwork meets cutting-edge design at this architectural masterpiece on 50 acres at Lake Wanaka. Walk the heated floors beneath geometric wood-clad ceilings, slide open vanishing doors to a private courtyard, and clink glasses by the alfresco fireplace as the sun dances over the edge of the lake. A telescope, 4-poster beds, and a crafty skylight up the ante, and you're 7 miles from Treble Cone.