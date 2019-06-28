It's easy to go full-immersion Hollywood at this midcentury masterpiece set in the hills. Black-and-white decor, fireplaces, and balconies are high impact, and the amenities soar. Dip in the heated pool or hot tub, dine alfresco straight off the barbecue, and watch the stars from the fire pit or a film in the media lounge. Adventure awaits just outside, with Universal Studios an easy 5-minute drive.