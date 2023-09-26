SubscribeSign In
Project posted by twobo arquitectura
Editor’s Pick

Tangram house

View 27 Photos
Location
L'Ametlla del Vallès, Cataluña, España
Structure
House (Single Residence)
shower with catalan ceramic tiles from ferres
open bathroom, original floors, open plan.
detail from the bathroom
inside the shower looking the bathroom. original floor, catalan ceramic tiles from ferrés
open layout, from the common areas to the bedroom
common areas
the living, a bench built in place with a renovated fireplace, the table from twobo is called letamendi.
the living
firplace detail
the common area, as a fluid space
planes of different materials
entrance
from the entrance the space is fluid
the dinning room with the mvv lamp from marset, a design of Manuel Valls from 1970
kitchen
kitchen superposition of planes
the island of the kitchen plays with ceramic
7 more photos

Details

Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
ma & partners
Photographer

From twobo arquitectura

When we first entered this house designed by Lluís Vintró 50 years ago, we were speechless. We could smell the 70s aroma in the materials, in the Miguel Milà lamps and in the geometry of the slanted walls that surrounded us, making it difficult to know exactly where you were standing in relation to the entire place.

The young couple that owned the place now trusted us and gave us freedom to reinterpret it as we pleased with one single and seemingly simple request: They wanted to inhabit the place “with more freedom”.

We gaze at the original geometry and paused to study it before drawing a single line. We discovered a triangular mesh that acted as a guide to draw the walls. These walls and distribution was just one of many possible interpretations of the mesh, forming variations of hexagons and octagons.

We took special notice at an elongated hexagon that was repeated in different spaces. This shape, being part of Lluís Vintró's original project, sat comfortably in the house. It could be moved, rotated and turned easily following the triangular mesh, until it found its right spot.

We followed this thread and weaved subtle changes in the triangular mesh, rearranging it like a game of tangram. New relationships of closeness, openness and privacy, but also of the material limits and the intangible volumes, began to be established between the hexagons and octagons.

The resulting space ended up looking like a forest with clearings that invited us to pause, play and rest... Living without doors, exploring the architecture. That’s how we imagine that this house could be lived.

An open labyrinth.