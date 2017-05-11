Situated near Rice Village, this 4,400 sf single family residence includes a gallery for a private art collection, an open concept kitchen/dining/living with adjoining breakfast area and family room, a master suite upstairs, three bedrooms and a pool. The warm exterior materials for this corner lot house include stucco, brick, glass, steel, ipe and cypress soffits.
Photo credits: Yoonchul You, AIA, and Ben Hill
studioMET architects uploaded Tangley through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
- Yoonchul You
- AIA
- Ben Hill
Overview
Location