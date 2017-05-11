Tangley

By studioMET architects
Tangley
Situated near Rice Village, this 4,400 sf single family residence includes a gallery for a private art collection, an open concept kitchen/dining/living with adjoining breakfast area and family room, a master suite upstairs, three bedrooms and a pool. The warm exterior materials for this corner lot house include stucco, brick, glass, steel, ipe and cypress soffits.

Photo credits: Yoonchul You, AIA, and Ben Hill

studioMET architects
  • Yoonchul You
  • AIA
  • Ben Hill

  Houston, Texas