Situated near Rice Village, this 4,400 sf single family residence includes a gallery for a private art collection, an open concept kitchen/dining/living with adjoining breakfast area and family room, a master suite upstairs, three bedrooms and a pool. The warm exterior materials for this corner lot house include stucco, brick, glass, steel, ipe and cypress soffits.

Photo credits: Yoonchul You, AIA, and Ben Hill