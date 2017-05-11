TAGHKANIC HOUSE, Columbia County, NY - A spectacular 140 acres of land in Columbia County, New York is the site of this project. The scale and the mere beauty of the nature required a careful study of landscape and a master-plan for sitting the structures while simultaneously maintaining much of its rugged & rural beauty. The master-plan includes a main house, a guest house, large shed (for land maintenance equipment), vegetable garden & a dipping pool.

Conceptually the whole project and the main house are designed as a COLLECTION OF VOLUMES which are a modern reinterpretation of farm structures, barn & storage sheds one finds on the surrounding farm lands. Just like the old farm structures, the house volumes are abstract sculptural forms with walls slanted simulating the swayed barns ready to fall down. The space and gap between each volume and structure creates an intimate setting similar to the farm settings nearby.

It is however the integration into the land contours, engagement of the rock croppings, and use of green technology that is making this country home a smart getaway from New York City. 13 large solar panels (12’x13’) installed like works of art in the landscape provide the required electricity for the house. Deep geothermal wells assist with heating & cooling. The mechanical parts of the house are monitored by a computer that reports back to the owner around the clock. Temperature, alarm system, shades, and lighting are also all controlled by the owner via a touch of a button.

Finally it is the use of sustainable materials, green design, cutting edge technologies combined with simple, pod-like structures wrapped in Ipe wood, composed around a swimming pool with two large stone wrapped fireplaces (outdoor & indoor) that make this country house SMART & SPECIAL.