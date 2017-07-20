T32 North Park Home

By Mark Wienke
T32 North Park Home
An Architect and his wife's mixed-use "home over office", on a small narrow infill lot, in the hipster neighborhood of North Park in San Diego California.

Front facade at Night

Residential Entry at back of Courtyard

Facade Detail

Night view from sidewalk

Rear Facade, from parking off the alley

Night Context - Street view

Rendering of Great Room

Credits

Posted By
Mark Wienke
@markwienkearchitecture
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Common Ground, Chris Guilliland

Overview

Location
  • San Diego, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern