Sunset House
Set on a high hill in Boulder, the Sunset House twists and turns towards two critical views, providing unique perspectives of the Front Range from different zones of the home.
Accordion doors and sliders provide a continuous indoor-outdoor experience with the social spaces opening up to an outdoor bar/lounge, dining and grassy play area. The house functions near net zero with a 10KW PV system and 25 solar hot water panels providing water and space heating needs.
Modern open concept living room in Boulder with a fireplace, gray and white walls, wood floors. Large slider opens to backyard.
The healthy communion between nature and structure is what the family loves most about the home. It is open, dramatic, light, and inviting, which is everything the clients wanted in a new house. The transition between what’s beyond the windows and what’s within is appealingly effortless, and entirely in keeping with a laid-back Colorado lifestyle.
The interior palette echoes the simple use of materials with walnut floors, oak and grey cabinets. Restraint is contrasted with whimsy, however with unexpected pops of bold color throughout the home: a blue ceiling and walls wrap around the kitchen and centrally located stair articulating the service side of the home.
The indoor-outdoor social space overlooks Mt. Sanitas and Longs Peak in the distance. Accordion doors and multiple sliders provide one continuous indoor-outdoor experience with the living room, dining room and kitchen all opening up to the outdoor bar/lounge, dining area and grassy play area.
The restrained exterior material palette (copper siding, stucco, and bronze metal clad accents) accentuates the bold forms and angles.
A blue ceiling and walls wrap around the kitchen and centrally located stair articulating the service side of the home.
Kid's bedroom with loft sleeping area and reading nook. A whimsical orange color wraps down the ceiling and back wall.
A rooftop deck provides 360-degree views of the Boulder Flatirons and the entire front range.
- Hammerwell