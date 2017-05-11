Located in an area of Dallas known for its spectacular topography, Sunrise House is a 2,652 square foot residence situated on the only flat portion of a continuously sloping site. The 20’ x 60’ main building is nestled towards an existing grove of trees to the west, providing shade from the late afternoon sun. To the east, living spaces have an unlimited view of every sunrise, a specific request of the owner.

The sloping site topography allows entry into the residence from a bridge to a cantilevered vestibule hovering over a pool of water. A stair tower connects the entry with vertical circulation. Cabinetry defines spaces rather than traditional framed walls.

Construction of the Sunrise House is simple, cost effective, energy efficient, sustainable, and maintenance free. The main building is clad in weathered steel and the stair tower is finished with ¾” cement plaster at the exterior and interior.