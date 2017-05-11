Sunfish Lake Residence

By Peterssen/Keller Architecture
Sunfish Lake Residence
This modern single family home fits organically into its hilly lakeside site just outside of St. Paul, Minnesota. The single story home features a "look-out" basement level to accommodate for more sun-lit living spaces. Defined by its linearity and transparency, the home is settled into the hillside offering generous lake views from practically every room in the house without being obtrusive to neighboring houses.

Credits

Posted By
Peterssen/Keller Architecture
@peterssenkellerarchitecture
Interior Design
  • Lucy Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Southview Design
Builder
  • Elevation Homes
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Sunfish Lake, Minnesota
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017