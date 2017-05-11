Sunfish Lake Residence
This modern single family home fits organically into its hilly lakeside site just outside of St. Paul, Minnesota. The single story home features a "look-out" basement level to accommodate for more sun-lit living spaces. Defined by its linearity and transparency, the home is settled into the hillside offering generous lake views from practically every room in the house without being obtrusive to neighboring houses.
View from Sunfish Lake
Entrance Court
Foyer
Gallery to Bedroom Suites
Basement Family Room
Phantom Screened Porch
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Lucy Interior Design
Landscape Design
- Southview Design
Builder
- Elevation Homes
Photographer
- Paul Crosby Architectural Photography
- Spacecrafting
Overview
Location
Style
Modern
Year
2017