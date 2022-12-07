This stunning Summerhus is located at Lac-St-Joseph near Quebec City. it is a family cottage well designed from the most typical Scandinavian inspiration. All the angle of the structure permit to devise the house in two section the one from the parent and the others section was built for the children.

The landscape design was made by the Regard Vert Firm who design a garden since 1950. Is design was made to but the cottage in value in to made the implantation look natural. All the plantation in from of the lake is made with a natural plant , expected the Hydrangea who was selected for a nice flower touch.

The pachysandra entrée is very spectacular white a nice touch of minimalist and its bring calm to the house.

the title Summerhus is the translation of cottage in Danish which is well selected for that beautiful house and garden