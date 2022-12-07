See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
SubscribeSign In
r
Project posted by Regard Vert
Editor’s Pick

Summerhus

View 8 Photos
Location
Lac-Saint-Joseph, Québec, Canada
Style
Farmhouse
Allée
Allée
The Entrée
The Entrée
Stone step
Stone step
Setting spot
Setting spot
the garden whit r natural rock
the garden whit r natural rock
From the sky
From the sky
the Summerhus
the Summerhus

Credits

Posted by
Landscape Design
Regard Vert
Regard Vert
Builder
Erige

From Regard Vert

This stunning Summerhus is located at Lac-St-Joseph near Quebec City. it is a family cottage well designed from the most typical Scandinavian inspiration. All the angle of the structure permit to devise the house in two section the one from the parent and the others section was built for the children.

The landscape design was made by the Regard Vert Firm who design a garden since 1950. Is design was made to but the cottage in value in to made the implantation look natural. All the plantation in from of the lake is made with a natural plant , expected the Hydrangea who was selected for a nice flower touch.

The pachysandra entrée is very spectacular white a nice touch of minimalist and its bring calm to the house.

the title Summerhus is the translation of cottage in Danish which is well selected for that beautiful house and garden