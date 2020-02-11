STUDIO BLUECERIGO

This new photographic agency wants to be a place of diffusio

and creation as well as a place of life in its own right. For the

sake of integrating daily rituals of guarding into complex

working hours, a large part of the space is dedicated to the

children of promoters and collaborators.

The original space has been completely restructured to create

an open and versatile place. The addition of shutters to the

openings allows to modulate the natural light, inherent to the

photographer’s work, according to a device that is both simple

and aesthetic.

The space is fragmented by the implantation of “place-

objects” which reconfigure the full and the empty spaces to

offer unusual visual breakthroughs compared to the relatively

modest scale of the places.