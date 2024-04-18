Set upon the shrub-steppe slope of Studhorse Mountain, the cabin overlooks the Methow Valley with 270-degree views of the Cascade Mountains and Pasayten Wilderness. The client wanted a cabin with a small 1,000 SF footprint befitting the surrounding natural environment. In response, the design focuses on simplicity, efficiency and clarity.

Exposed beams lead along a path paralleling the kitchen, dining and living areas. The subtle roof pitch guides guests to the living room, perched just above the dining area, with expansive views of the valley and mountains. From the living room, an ultimate reading of the cabin’s layout is revealed by the framed views, defined space and combination of clear fir, wood beams and steel posts.