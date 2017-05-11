Storrs renovation

By Paul McKean Architecture llc
Storrs renovation
This 3,200 square foot home was originally designed by mid-century master John Storrs in 1959 for the Holtz family. Our goal for the renovation was simple – to carefully restore existing natural finishes while simultaneously upgrading all functional aspects of the home, including a modernized kitchen, bathrooms, family art studio and media room. Only 80 square feet was added to the home, slightly increasing the size of the kitchen.

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014