Storrs renovation
This 3,200 square foot home was originally designed by mid-century master John Storrs in 1959 for the Holtz family. Our goal for the renovation was simple – to carefully restore existing natural finishes while simultaneously upgrading all functional aspects of the home, including a modernized kitchen, bathrooms, family art studio and media room. Only 80 square feet was added to the home, slightly increasing the size of the kitchen.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Style
Modern
Year
2014