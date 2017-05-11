The award-winning architects at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson have designed retail buildings and private homes all over the world, from Apple Stores in London to this sleek residence in Lake Tahoe. The mid-mountain location is a perfect backdrop for the modern design, which features floor-to-ceiling windows for jaw-dropping views. But even the slopeside setting is no match for the luxurious interior, which boasts cedar accents, heated floors, and a ski room for storing gear.