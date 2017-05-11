Stellar Residence

By
Stellar Residence
View Photos

$749 per night

House14 guests4bd4ba
Truckee, California
Book This

The award-winning architects at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson have designed retail buildings and private homes all over the world, from Apple Stores in London to this sleek residence in Lake Tahoe. The mid-mountain location is a perfect backdrop for the modern design, which features floor-to-ceiling windows for jaw-dropping views. But even the slopeside setting is no match for the luxurious interior, which boasts cedar accents, heated floors, and a ski room for storing gear.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • MyVR

Overview

Location
  • Truckee, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 3500