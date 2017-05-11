Stanley Bay House

By Trevor McIvor Architect
Stanley Bay House
Sited overlooking beautiful Lake Joseph, Stanley Bay Cottage is anchored into the surrounding granite stone with a lower level walk out facing the lake. The varying roof planes of the building are inspired by the sloping landscapes. Upon approach, the lake is revealed through the home’s transparency. Vertical and horizontal prefinished wood siding is used to accentuate the various volumes and highlighting the programme. Stanley Bay Cottage is proportionately glazed focusing on framing views, solar gain, as well as energy efficiency and circulation. The main space is quite open with the kitchen, living room, and dining room forming one entity. The lowered family room is separated slightly from the main area with a double-sided stone fireplace and multi-panel lift and sliding doors acting almost as a screened in porch. The radiant heating system is complemeted by an evacuated tube solar array.

Entrance side view surrounded by landscapes and lake

Entrance side view surrounded by landscapes and lake

Entrance doorway

Entrance doorway

living room

living room

living room / kitchen

living room / kitchen

kitchen and dining room

kitchen and dining room

fireplace and indoor/outdoor lift and slides

fireplace and indoor/outdoor lift and slides

side view with lift and slides onto stone terrace cliff

side view with lift and slides onto stone terrace cliff

wooden stair design

wooden stair design

waterside view

waterside view

Credits

Posted By
Trevor McIvor Architect
Photographer
  • Maciek Linowski

Overview

Location
  • Muskoka, Ontario, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3500