Located in a Seattle suburb, this detached stable & garage had fallen into disuse by the time the current owners purchased the property. The couple, a painter and digital designer with no horses to call their own, decided to enclose and convert the stable into a flexible studio space for working and painting with a guest space for visiting family.

In addition to the open studio space, the new design includes a full bathroom, utility sink, and private quarters; and could easily be converted into an accessory dwelling unit in the future.

Flanking the studio space is a storage closet and utility sink zone that act as a buffer from the mudroom and guest suite to the east. These four ancillary spaces are accessed through two bypass sliding doors on a continuous track that runs the full length of the building. These 'barn doors' can be rearranged in several combinations for optimal flexibility & privacy while alluding to the stable's past life.

A new patio is installed along the western facade that looks out to the rest of the property and enables them enjoy Washington's beautiful sunsets. New windows & doors are inspired from the mid-century main house's glazing techniques and highlight the stable's existing framework while also providing ample natural light to paint, work, or relax comfortably.