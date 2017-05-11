Stable Conversion
Located in a Seattle suburb, this detached stable & garage had fallen into disuse by the time the current owners purchased the property. The couple, a painter and digital designer with no horses to call their own, decided to enclose and convert the stable into a flexible studio space for working and painting with a guest space for visiting family.
In addition to the open studio space, the new design includes a full bathroom, utility sink, and private quarters; and could easily be converted into an accessory dwelling unit in the future.
Flanking the studio space is a storage closet and utility sink zone that act as a buffer from the mudroom and guest suite to the east. These four ancillary spaces are accessed through two bypass sliding doors on a continuous track that runs the full length of the building. These 'barn doors' can be rearranged in several combinations for optimal flexibility & privacy while alluding to the stable's past life.
A new patio is installed along the western facade that looks out to the rest of the property and enables them enjoy Washington's beautiful sunsets. New windows & doors are inspired from the mid-century main house's glazing techniques and highlight the stable's existing framework while also providing ample natural light to paint, work, or relax comfortably.
The new studio is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, home office, or creative space. The oversized sliding doors expose the kitchen while tucking the bedroom away.
When moved the sliders expose the bedroom.
A wood-burning fireplace in Stable Conversion creates a sense of home. The project by SHED Architecture + Design is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, a home office, or a creative space.
The 760sf flex space is large enough for guests and creative endeavors.
A clean and simple bathroom add to the modern feel of the space.
The unique window arrangement floors the space with light and improves the flow of air through the space.
What was once a working stable, transformed into a modern refuge for work and play.
A dedicated entry space with a large closet provides storage to keep the small space clean and organized.
Credits
- Mark Woods