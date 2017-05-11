Space-Efficient San Francisco Renovation
At 17’-1” interior stud to interior stud, we had a saying at this Bernal Heights home: Every inch counts. We transformed a one-bedroom cottage into a three-bedroom home without expanding the building envelope. By paying attention to outdoor access and the vertical space as well as the floorplan, the home now lives larger than its 1253 sf.
See the Dwell article here: dwell.com/collection/...
Space-Efficient Renovation in San Francisco, California
“Typically in close city lots, all the light comes from the front and back of the house, so that the center becomes a dark spot,” Curtiss said, explaining her decision to install a Velux skylight above the staircase. “[It brought] a glow to the center of the house.” On the floor beneath it, she cut a hole that ushers in daylight to the lower regions of the house. It also creates a bridge separating the master bedroom from the two smaller rooms.
The plan is super efficient but with gracious moments. This was also family's home for four generations, so preserving the house’s original shape and honoring that history was important factor in the design process.