South Lake Union Loft

By J+STUDIO
South Lake Union Loft
A loft re-design in the middle of downtown Seattle.

Existing kitchen with new furniture and accessories

Existing kitchen with new furniture and accessories

Sconce and wall mounted cabinet

Sconce and wall mounted cabinet

Tucked in the middle of downtown Seattle is redesigned loft that melds minimalism with industrial elements like concrete floors and metal stairs, reminiscent of an artist space. Floating elements like the fireplace and credenza allow the space to flow.

Tucked in the middle of downtown Seattle is redesigned loft that melds minimalism with industrial elements like concrete floors and metal stairs, reminiscent of an artist space. Floating elements like the fireplace and credenza allow the space to flow.



Credits

Posted By
J+STUDIO
@joyrondello
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Cody Ulrich

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington

