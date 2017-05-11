South Lake Union Loft
By J+STUDIO
A loft re-design in the middle of downtown Seattle.
Existing kitchen with new furniture and accessories
Sconce and wall mounted cabinet
Tucked in the middle of downtown Seattle is redesigned loft that melds minimalism with industrial elements like concrete floors and metal stairs, reminiscent of an artist space. Floating elements like the fireplace and credenza allow the space to flow.
Credits
Posted By
Interior Design
Photographer
- Cody Ulrich
Overview
Location
