Sited between Bali’s majestic Mount Batukaru and a tranquil beach—and surrounded by UNESCO-protected paddy fields—Soori Bali is a sophisticated contemporary resort that's ideal for a peaceful island getaway.

Designed and owned by Singaporean architect Soo K. Chan—founder of SCDA Architects—and his wife Ling Fu, the resort has 48 streamlined villas and residences that are inspired by Bali’s local landscape and culture. Materials like stone from nearby village quarries, along with terra-cotta and ceramic ornaments crafted by Balinese artisans, were used for the facade and interiors.