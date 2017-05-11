The Spanish island of Majorca caters to both club-hopping oblivion-seekers and more tranquil, restorative holidays. A former 18th-century Jesuit monastery given new life as a rural boutique, farm, and vineyard in that sweet spot between the Tramuntana mountains and the Bay of Pollenca, is clearly oriented toward the latter. At Son Brull Hotel & Spa you can leave the dancing shoes at home, and soak in the serenity.

100 acres of land certainly helps to tune things out, we must admit. Groves of olive, almond, lemon, orange, and fig gradually give way to manicured gardens as you approach Son Brull, a charmingly stone-and-mortar edifice bedecked with flowering vines. Inside, everything is clean-lined and breathable, each of the 23 rooms partaking in a roomy, individually decorated meditation on the virtues of silence and simplicity. The beds are large, the screens and sound system stay out of the way until you need them, and the windows perpetually suggest a light bay breeze — or, better yet, a couple hours luxuriating in gentle sunshine on the terrace. Everything channels timeless, gloriously private pleasure; a true escape, in other words, and one you’ll take your time with.

With a healthy variety of organic produce grown on site, not least a satisfying house wine, it’s no surprise that Restaurant 3/65 dazzles on the fine-dining front. The seafood (it hardly needs to be said) is exquisite and the cellar runs deep with Majorcan heavyweights. Adjourn afterwards to U-BAR for small noshes and cocktails in a captivating space converted from the monastery’s former olive press. The mountains are right there for adventure junkies — guided treks, mountain bikes, or spelunking — while a pair of pools and an impressive little sauna stand ready to soothe away any traces of soreness. Just don’t gush too much when you get back; the best parts of Majorca should be shared discreetly between friends.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels