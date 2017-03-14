Somis Hay Barn
How many architects are rethinking the hay barn? SPF:a sought a creative and poetic way of storing hay and providing shelter for an equestrian program.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The concept is based on the ever-changing color and positioning of the hay as cladding on the barn. When hay is stacked along the outer storage shelves in the winter, it is green; as the season unfolds, the hay turns yellow, and the caretaker removes it from the shelves as it is used for feed.
Both factors keep the facade forever in a state of evolution. The building is a metaphor for life,
death and birth, common seasonal themes in an agrarian society.
The barn itself can house four horses, tractors, tack room, and other farm equipment needed for maintaining the forty acre lemon grove that surrounds it.
The steel structural system is designed based on a simple grid, constructed to the ideal dimensions for a horse stable. Natural ventilation is encouraged via open clearstories, and the large roof overhang protects the cladding from the rain.
Credits
- Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA