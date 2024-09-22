Ubiquitous metal buildings are scattered across the landscape of Oklahoma. Utilitarian and unadorned, these structures have been converted into just about any imaginable use. They are the preferred building type in many rural areas due to ease of assembly, availability, and their remarkable affordability. As architects, we understand the need for affordable buildings and have been interested in creating affordable rural housing prototypes. Our solution, Soddy 2.0, elevates the metal building typology while keeping its affordability and versatility intact.

Our client, a builder/developer, set out a program of a 700-900 square foot home to be assembled and fit out in under 6 months. The total budget, including land costs, septic, materials, and finishes, was not to exceed $150k. Our design solution draws inspiration from Oklahoma’s rich pioneer history and features a small but efficient 825-square-foot home. Economies were developed at every stage to achieve success in both budget and beauty. From specifying cabinetry to be assembled on-site, to designing a single wet wall concept the project had to be streamlined at every turn.

The south facade contains two windows for two small or one larger bedroom, depending on the end buyer’s preference. The single-pitch roof gently rises from just under seven feet in height at the back shower to almost eighteen feet at the NW peak of the balcony awning. This simple move creates an ever-changing interior volume and adds sufficient space for the mechanical and storage areas above. At the patio facade, a unique cedar rain-screen wall replaces the R-panel siding to create a softer and more inviting entry moment. The project achieved the development team’s aesthetic and budget goals and serves as a prototype for future ongoing affordable rural housing projects.