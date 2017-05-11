SkyNest

By Joaquin Karcher
SkyNest
View Photos

Designed as a short term rental, this dwelling on stilts offers spectacular views overlooking the Arroyo Hondo Valley.

Let your eyes linger over the Rio Grande gorge all the way to the Colorado Mountains and the Sangre de Christo mountains of Taos NM and let the pristine nature lend flight to imagination and rejuvenation. SkyNest is all about the experience of this magical spot.

Guests can park their car under the house and access the living space upstairs through the exterior stair case.

The design was created by Joaquin Karcher of Zero E Design, LLC as an ultra- efficient building with an exceptionally high level of comfort. Among the many notable features are a steam bath shower for apres- ski relaxing and hand painted tile designed by the artist @aysemaria.

Joaquin Karcher uploaded SkyNest through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior. Photo of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 2 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Living Room. Expansive windows capturing the views of the Sange De Christo mountain Range, the Arroyo Hondo Valley and the Rio Grande. Photo 3 of SkyNestView Photos

Expansive windows capturing the views of the Sange De Christo mountain Range, the Arroyo Hondo Valley and the Rio Grande.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Butterfly RoofLine, and House Building Type. Photo 4 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Living Room and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 5 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Butterfly RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Green Roof Material, and House Building Type. Photo 6 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Green Roof Material, Apartment Building Type, Butterfly RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 7 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Butterfly RoofLine, Green Roof Material, Apartment Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 8 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Garage. Photo 9 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Green Roof Material, Butterfly RoofLine, and Apartment Building Type. Photo 10 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Green Roof Material, House Building Type, and Butterfly RoofLine. Open joint wood siding cladding the super- insulated walls. Photo 11 of SkyNestView Photos

Open joint wood siding cladding the super- insulated walls.

Modern home with Exterior, Green Roof Material, Butterfly RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. Photo 12 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Butterfly RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Green Roof Material. Photo 13 of SkyNestView Photos
Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 14 of SkyNestView Photos
Steam- bath shower with hand painted tiles designed by @aysemaria as part of the Geometric Series (www.ayse-design.com) Photo 15 of SkyNest modern homeView Photos

Steam- bath shower with hand painted tiles designed by @aysemaria as part of the Geometric Series (www.ayse-design.com)

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor. custom barn door built of reclaimed local wood Photo 16 of SkyNestView Photos

custom barn door built of reclaimed local wood

Credits

Posted By
j
Joaquin Karcher
@joaquinkarcher
Builder
  • Jaysen Clark, Tradesmen Builders
Photographer
  • Andrew Yates

Overview

Location
  • El Prado, New Mexico
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 600