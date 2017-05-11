Designed as a short term rental, this dwelling on stilts offers spectacular views overlooking the Arroyo Hondo Valley.

Let your eyes linger over the Rio Grande gorge all the way to the Colorado Mountains and the Sangre de Christo mountains of Taos NM and let the pristine nature lend flight to imagination and rejuvenation. SkyNest is all about the experience of this magical spot.

Guests can park their car under the house and access the living space upstairs through the exterior stair case.

The design was created by Joaquin Karcher of Zero E Design, LLC as an ultra- efficient building with an exceptionally high level of comfort. Among the many notable features are a steam bath shower for apres- ski relaxing and hand painted tile designed by the artist @aysemaria.