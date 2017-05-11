Sir Joan is rooted in bygone days when free- spirited communities would meet to create music and art in Ibiza. A sensual and highly exclusive retreat for the party animal or quiet introvert alike. The private paradise celebrates a nostalgic era of the island, while catering to the needs of the modern traveller.

With subtle nods to yacht living and a design that echoes the Balearic maritime scenery, the Sir Joan Hotel showcases Baranowitz +Kronenberg's ability to blend restrained luxury and joyful modernism.