Sink Huis

By Lynél Visser
Sink Huis
View Photos

Our brief was simple: Create a home where you are constantly aware of the beautiful mountains surrounding you, the reason so many give up city life.

As architect and client I could explore my intense appreciation for our local honest farm structures, and use it as inspiration for our new home. The simplicity of the functional corrugated structures found on every farm in South Africa and the honest use of local raw materials.

The house is designed on a property that borders on a nature reserve to the north and being on the historical bank of the Eerste river is slightly raised, this allows for uninterrupted views over the tree tops onto the magnificent mountains surrounding Stellenbosch.

2015 : Award of Excellence - Cape Institute of Architecture

2016 : Award of Merit - The South African Institute of Architects

Lynél Visser uploaded Sink Huis through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior. Outside view Photo of Sink HuisView Photos

Outside view

Roof view Photo 2 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Roof view

Main bedroom Photo 3 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Main bedroom

Outside view Photo 4 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Outside view

Outside patio Photo 5 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Outside patio

Outside patio Photo 6 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Outside patio

Living area Photo 7 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Living area

Outside patio Photo 8 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Outside patio

Main bedroom view Photo 9 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Main bedroom view

Living area Photo 10 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Living area

Outside patio Photo 11 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Outside patio

Main bedroom Photo 12 of Sink Huis modern homeView Photos

Main bedroom