Our brief was simple: Create a home where you are constantly aware of the beautiful mountains surrounding you, the reason so many give up city life.

As architect and client I could explore my intense appreciation for our local honest farm structures, and use it as inspiration for our new home. The simplicity of the functional corrugated structures found on every farm in South Africa and the honest use of local raw materials.

The house is designed on a property that borders on a nature reserve to the north and being on the historical bank of the Eerste river is slightly raised, this allows for uninterrupted views over the tree tops onto the magnificent mountains surrounding Stellenbosch.

2015 : Award of Excellence - Cape Institute of Architecture

2016 : Award of Merit - The South African Institute of Architects