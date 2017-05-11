The style and materials of this house refers to the architecture of the 1960s, developed in the South of Mexico City in Jardines del Pedregal, where the soil is primarily volcanic rock. This period is extremely important and influential to modern architecture in Mexico. The house is mainly built by volcanic stone, apparent concrete, steel and glass, with the intention of having the lowest possible maintenance and without losing sight of the good aging of materials, pretending to a result of a natural patina over time in the same.

The house accessed through a garden where receive you a light structure of apparent concrete and steel supported by metal columns, taking you to the main double-height lobby, which in turn invites you to a space formed by the living and dining room, both with direct access to the outside, either terraces or gardens in order to cause the greatest transparency possible through the house creating interior and exterior facings intersect ambiguously. On the same floor is a “family room /library”, kitchen and parking area. Also found at the lobby access to the second floor through a staircase made of concrete, glass and marble. This second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, each with bathroom and dressing room, completely separating the social area of the private area. The House is located in a residential area in the West of the city of Mexico, in Lomas de Chapultepec.