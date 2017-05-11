Shoreline Hotel Waikiki

Shoreline Hotel Waikiki
Honolulu, Hawaii
First, a disclaimer: the Shoreline Hotel Waikiki is not, strictly speaking, located on the shoreline, but a few minutes’ stroll from the beach. What you get in return for that quick stroll is a hotel with an indie vibe and a relatively small scale. This is Waikiki, home of massive resorts, chain restaurants and discount clothing shops. By local standards, a hotel with 125 rooms is practically a bed-and-breakfast; intimate, stylish, and eco-conscious, the Shoreline excels at trading bloat for island beauty.

You don’t need a 24-hour fitness center with complimentary personal trainers? You don’t need a kids’ club, or seven onsite restaurants, or a staff member to spray mineral water over your body as you lie by the pool? Perfect: the Shoreline is just the ticket, and you save on the resort fees that the rest of Honolulu’s hotels pile on. Guest rooms are simple and bright, outfitted in white and natural wood, mixing modern decor and retro-inspired details like Wegner wingback chairs. Amenities include flat-screen LCD TVs and free wi-fi; bathrooms have marble countertops and oversized showers.

There’s a small swimming pool on the rooftop, and a singular dining and drinking venue, the rustic-chic Heavenly Island Lifestyle café, on the ground level. It’s open all day, so you can drop in for coffee or drinks on your way to and from the beach. And the beach, of course, is why you’re really here. The Shoreline Hotel Honolulu, it goes without saying, doesn’t have its own private beach club. But they’re more than happy to lend you a towel and point you in the right direction.

Photo of Shoreline Hotel Waikiki
Dan Mazzarini principal of BHDM Design who led the transformative redesign of the 56,000-square-foot, 135-room Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, looked to the beauty of local nature and wildlife, and filtered these themes through a funky neon lens for the interior design.

Dan Mazzarini principal of BHDM Design who led the transformative redesign of the 56,000-square-foot, 135-room Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, looked to the beauty of local nature and wildlife, and filtered these themes through a funky neon lens for the interior design.

In the lounge area of the lobby is a 22-foot, white styrene "jungle wall" equipped with color-changing lights and decorated with rattan cage light fixtures housing paper sculptures of native Hawaiian birds.

In the lounge area of the lobby is a 22-foot, white styrene “jungle wall” equipped with color-changing lights and decorated with rattan cage light fixtures housing paper sculptures of native Hawaiian birds.

Artist DJ Neff was comissioned to do the murals at the entry, the pool deck, and along the stairwell leading up to the pool.

Artist DJ Neff was comissioned to do the murals at the entry, the pool deck, and along the stairwell leading up to the pool.

In the concierge section of the open-air lobby is a neon pink wall with "Aloha" neon signage.

In the concierge section of the open-air lobby is a neon pink wall with “Aloha” neon signage.

Geometric furniture combines with super-saturated colors, custom-made Acacia wood cocktail tables, a 14-foot-long sofa, modern yellow wingback chairs, and blue metal end tables to bring plenty of youthful dynamism to the space.

Geometric furniture combines with super-saturated colors, custom-made Acacia wood cocktail tables, a 14-foot-long sofa, modern yellow wingback chairs, and blue metal end tables to bring plenty of youthful dynamism to the space.

Live music, a "relax and refresh

Live music, a "relax and refresh

"Our design aim for Shoreline was to create a colorful and unique experience for the millennial-minded traveler,

"Our design aim for Shoreline was to create a colorful and unique experience for the millennial-minded traveler,

Bright, bold colors infuse the lobby.

Bright, bold colors infuse the lobby.

A mood-lit hallway leads to the rooms.

A mood-lit hallway leads to the rooms.

Three color concepts—pink, teal and blue—were used to add variety to the guest room interiors.

Three color concepts—pink, teal and blue—were used to add variety to the guest room interiors.

Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.

Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.

Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a "you are here

Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here

The custom drapery and blankets were designed by BHDM. The colorful, customized furniture are from BluDot and Missana.

The custom drapery and blankets were designed by BHDM. The colorful, customized furniture are from BluDot and Missana.

The sign above the bed is replicated from Dan Mazzarini's own handwriting.

The sign above the bed is replicated from Dan Mazzarini's own handwriting.

A warm and cheerful "Aloha

A warm and cheerful "Aloha

