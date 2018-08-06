Technicolor Dreams Await at This Renovated Hotel in Honolulu

Technicolor Dreams Await at This Renovated Hotel in HonoluluView 16 Photos

Neon and nature motifs collide to dazzling effect at this revamped hotel in bustling Waikiki Beach.
Just a block away from Waikiki Beach, the reinvented Shoreline Hotel Waikiki is a great excuse to start making plans for a Hawaiian holiday. Interdisciplinary creative collective Army of Moon People came up with the vibrant "Nature Meets Neon" theme, which was brought to life by creative collective BHDM Design, giving the gorgeous landscapes and magical sunsets of Hawaii a surprising, contemporary twist. 

Dan Mazzarini principal of BHDM Design who led the transformative redesign of the 56,000-square-foot, 135-room Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, looked to the beauty of local nature and wildlife, and filtered these themes through a funky neon lens for the interior design.

In the lounge area of the lobby is a 22-foot, white styrene "jungle wall" equipped with color-changing lights and decorated with rattan cage light fixtures housing paper sculptures of native Hawaiian birds.

Artist DJ Neff was comissioned to do the murals at the entry, the pool deck, and along the stairwell leading up to the pool.

In the concierge section of the open-air lobby is a neon pink wall with "Aloha" neon signage. 

Geometric furniture combines with super-saturated colors, custom-made Acacia wood cocktail tables, a 14-foot-long sofa, modern yellow wingback chairs, and blue metal end tables to bring plenty of youthful dynamism to the space.

Live music, a "relax and refresh" hour, a market with local artisans, and a shaved ice cart are just some of the pleasures that guests can enjoy during their stay.

"Our design aim for Shoreline was to create a colorful and unique experience for the millennial-minded traveler," says Mazzarini. "‘Nature meets neon’ throughout, blending the natural beauty of Hawaii's flora and wildlife with all the colors of an ‘eternal sunset.’ We've designed Shoreline to be the backdrop to an already exciting getaway, and for guests and the community to share memories of their visit."

Bright, bold colors infuse the lobby.

A mood-lit hallway leads to the rooms.

Three color concepts—pink, teal and blue—were used to add variety to the guest room interiors.

Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.

 Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a "you are here" topographic map of the Hawaiian islands individualize the rooms.

The custom drapery and blankets were designed by BHDM. The colorful, customized furniture are from BluDot and Missana.

The sign above the bed is replicated from Dan Mazzarini's own handwriting.

A warm and cheerful "Aloha" comes through in the tropical leaf motifs of the carpet and curtains.

Project Credits:

Interior design: BHDM Design

Builder: Kamaaina Pro Painters

Lighting design: Paragon Lighting

Cabinetry: Icon  Design and Fixtures

