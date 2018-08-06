Technicolor Dreams Await at This Renovated Hotel in Honolulu
Neon and nature motifs collide to dazzling effect at this revamped hotel in bustling Waikiki Beach.
Just a block away from Waikiki Beach, the reinvented Shoreline Hotel Waikiki is a great excuse to start making plans for a Hawaiian holiday. Interdisciplinary creative collective Army of Moon People came up with the vibrant "Nature Meets Neon" theme, which was brought to life by creative collective BHDM Design, giving the gorgeous landscapes and magical sunsets of Hawaii a surprising, contemporary twist.
Project Credits:
Interior design: BHDM Design
Builder: Kamaaina Pro Painters
Lighting design: Paragon Lighting
Cabinetry: Icon Design and Fixtures
