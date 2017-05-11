Located on a steep Cherimoya orchard in the foothills of Carpinteria, Shepard Mesa House is a new home for a young family of four. The neighborhood consists of dispersed homes along a single road leading up and around the crown of a hill. Sited diagonally to the contours of the hill, the house slopes with the natural fall of the land. Interior functions at three different levels are gathered under a single gable roof. Bedrooms at the lower elevations are nestled into the working orchard around them where the trees provide the most privacy. The living room, kitchen and dining area on the upper level opens downslope and affords the most expansive views. Neighboring homes are just out of sight as the view stretches out across the valley to the backside of Rincon Mountain. The siting, orientation, and plan take advantage of natural light and ventilation reducing the reliance on mechanical systems and creating a living experience in balance with the site.