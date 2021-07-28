Shed-O-Vation

By Best Practice
Shed-O-Vation
Best Practice originally designed the Shed-O-Vation as part of their Backyard Bump-Out project completed in 2018. When COVID forced these homeowners to confront the need to accommodate working and exercising from home, they reconsidered how to integrate these essential functions into a new home-life reality. With this in mind, they tapped the design team at Best Practice Architecture to devise a plan that reimagined and enlarged the existing backyard storage shed to provide much-needed relief. The design team transformed what was once a simple, utilitarian modern box to store bikes, exercise gear, and yard tools into a home office and multi-functional exercise studio with ample storage.

The contemporary aesthetic recalls the design elements from the primary house renovation, with each design decision carefully considered for function, multi-use, and comfort. Best Practice incorporated a large accordion glass door with a concrete bench seat to provide abundant natural light and connect the studio to the surrounding landscape. Wood-paneled cabinets expertly organize and conceal equipment while also creating a pleasant and clutter-free environment for both work and respite.

