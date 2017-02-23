Shaft House

By Atelier RZLBD
Shaft House
The Shaft House is an unexpected and exciting spatial experience that survives the limits of our ordinary living spaces. The two and a half storey detached house reevaluates functional arrangements within a narrow building while creating bright and airy spaces. Affordability is a value that the building successfully owns by integrating well thought low-cost strategies in the design process; from purchasing a modest lot of about 20 feet wide to choosing sustainable and cost efficient materials. Aluminum siding, untreated wood and recyclable rusted steel for the exterior of the house not only help reduce the costs of the design but t also tried to make a statement on organic behaviours of buildings by changing colour while aging along with the house.

The Shaft House generates spaces without walls. Circulation and services surround a void of light that is called “The Shaft”. Floors on either side overlook each other allowing light and sight to travel deep inside the house. The staircase circulates around the central shaft and cause rooms to emerge in space by changing levels. The levels have been shifted in section resulting in a canopy facing the street, and a south facing deck on the rooftop.

While the construction cost of the shaft house is almost as affordable as a ready-made design set of standard housings in Toronto, it is yet a surprise for the neighbourhood and perhaps for many other neighbourhoods in the city. But atelier rzlbd’s aspiration towards changing the face of Toronto by creating innovative and affordable designs is a goal that Shaft House successfully represents.

Atelier RZLBD
Main elevation Photo of Shaft House modern home

Shaft: looking from master bedroom toward the kitchen Photo 2 of Shaft House modern home

Living room / kitchen Photo 3 of Shaft House modern home

Mezzanine Photo 4 of Shaft House modern home

Shaft / Lightwell Photo 5 of Shaft House modern home

Main elevation Photo 6 of Shaft House modern home

