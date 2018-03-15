This house was designed with your family vacation in mind! This exceptional five bedroom, three bathroom vacation rental is only a four minute walk from the beach and a minute’s walk to the Seaview ferry & delicious Seaview market. The gourmet kitchen has a massive 66" wide refrigerator/freezer, 48" wide Wolf Range, Miele Dishwasher and 8' island with wine fridge, drawer microwave, and breakfast bar with seating for four. If it rains during your stay, you can still BBQ up a storm on the range's built in grill. The indoor dining table comfortably seats eight.

There are four spacious bedrooms on the first floor (one has a full bed, the second has two twin beds, the third has a queen bed, and the fourth has a twin bed with a trundle). The master suite is located on the second floor and has a king bed, private terrace with peaks of the bay, a walk in closet, and a large marble bathroom with double sinks and luxurious spa shower. There are comfortable, high-quality memory foam mattresses and white cotton linens on every bed. The oversized windows, doors and high ceilings create a bright and airy feeling throughout the home. The house comes fully equipped with everything you’ll need for your stay, including central heat & air conditioning, washer/dryer, wifi, DirecTV, dishes, glassware, pots & pans, utensils, linens and towels.