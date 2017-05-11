Seaside House is a minimalist architecture project located in Kanagawa, Japan, designed by Shinichi Ogawa & Associates. The home is characterized by glazed sliding doors and glass partitions to take advantage of the surrounding vista. White tiling is used both for the interior and exterior to provide a seamless transition between the two. An array of embedded lighting outfitted with large rectangular diffusers acts to emulate natural light coming from a skylight. The color temperature and intensity of the light can be adjusted depending on the setting.