Located on a west-facing slope outside of Boulder, Colorado, the Scotch Pine residence was designed around the expansive views of the Front Range. With snow-capped peaks as far as the eye can see and the city of Boulder in the foreground, the owners’ desire to enjoy views of the natural environment from every part of the house was a central design focus of this project. The residence includes a number of features designed to bring it close to net zero status. A high level of craftsmanship and collaboration allowed the implementation of elaborate curvilinear wood and steel finishes. Through a collaborative process, detailed exploration and extensive involvement, the clients were able to define their new lifestyle and have it come through in the design and construction of their home. With a flow and balance between the indoors and out, this home engages its surroundings in the day to day lives of its inhabitants’ while providing comfort and privacy.