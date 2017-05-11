The Moon pendant in the powder room is one of Verner Panton's earliest luminaires. It consists of ten ring-shaped blades positioned in such a way that they can move. The Moon pendant justifiably gets its name from its shape and the quality of light coming from it. The fan-shaped discs hide the bulb and at the same time serve as reflectors, through which a soft light is spread throughout the room. It is a spherical lamp of white metal with vertical lamellae, arranged like a fan, for individual regulation of the light.