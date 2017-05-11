Santa Monica Residence
The newly constructed Santa Monica Residence was completed in 2015 and has a mid-century modern inspired design. A strong architectural shape anchored in simplicity. The entire residence features mid-century furniture, the majority designed by Danish mid-century masters such as Finn Juhl, Fabricius & Kastholm and Hans Wegner. The lighting designs are from Danish Modern designers Arne Jacobsen, Fabricius & Kastholm, Verner Panton and Poul Henningsen. Most furniture pieces are handmade in Denmark over the last years to complement the architecture.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Floor to ceiling glass doors pivot onto the back patio.
The Serge Mouille floor lamp is paired with the Fabricius & Kastholm Grasshopper chair in the living room. The custom walnut cabinet is mounted on red cedar siding, which provides a dramatic backdrop for the Eames sofa and a Finn Juhl coffee table of solid walnut.
The Moon pendant in the powder room is one of Verner Panton's earliest luminaires. It consists of ten ring-shaped blades positioned in such a way that they can move. The Moon pendant justifiably gets its name from its shape and the quality of light coming from it. The fan-shaped discs hide the bulb and at the same time serve as reflectors, through which a soft light is spread throughout the room. It is a spherical lamp of white metal with vertical lamellae, arranged like a fan, for individual regulation of the light.