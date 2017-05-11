Santa Monica Connect 4L

The Santa Monica Connect 4L is a modern, green, prefab home by Connect Homes. It is one of 13 available models by this Los Angeles based prefab company. This home sits on a narrow lot near the beach in Santa Monica. It's a 2 story 3 bed 3 bath 1,600 sf home with an attached garage. The opening glass walls and windows imbue a weightlessness and transform a limited space into one that is warm and inviting and a dwelling that knows no boundaries.

The exterior of Connect 4L 1,600 sf 3 bed 3 bath 2 story modern prefab.

Santa Monica Connect 4L Kitchen Interiors

Santa Monica Connect 4L Kitchen Detail with book matched walnut cabinet fronts by Semihandmade.

A George Nelson Bubble lamp hangs in the stairwell of Santa Monica Connect 4L.

The downstairs bathroom of Santa Monica Connect 4L with the semigloss wall tile from Daltile and the floor tile by Deko.

Detail of the Santa Monica Connect 4L guest bathroom.

Interior of attached garage with car charging stations built in.

  • Santa Monica, California
  • 3
  • 3
  • 1600