The Santa Monica Connect 4L is a modern, green, prefab home by Connect Homes. It is one of 13 available models by this Los Angeles based prefab company. This home sits on a narrow lot near the beach in Santa Monica. It's a 2 story 3 bed 3 bath 1,600 sf home with an attached garage. The opening glass walls and windows imbue a weightlessness and transform a limited space into one that is warm and inviting and a dwelling that knows no boundaries.