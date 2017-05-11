Santa Fe East Side Home

By Ju Tan
Santa Fe East Side Home


Architect's family home. Owned and designed by Ju Tan, Juicekitchen Design Workshop LLC, Santa Fe. Designed and built for his family. Winner of the Santa Fe 2017 Heritage Preservation Award for Best Compatible New Construction.

The house was designed with both labor and material sustainability in mind, utilizing recycled wood, adobe floors, rainwater collection, native plants, solar power and landscape river rock found on the building site during construction.

Being in the historic district of Santa Fe, NM, the house was designed to have the classic characteristics of traditional pueblo style architecture of New Mexico adhering to the design codes of the city while achieving a modern spatial organization inside for contemporary living.

Main Entry

Main Entry

Canale Detail

Canale Detail

Exterior View from Driveway

Exterior View from Driveway


Back Patio - view to Front Door beyond

Back Patio - view to Front Door beyond

Front Street View

Front Street View

Exterior View

Exterior View

Canale Detail

Canale Detail

View from Street

View from Street

Guest Shower

Guest Shower

Master Bath Shower

Master Bath Shower

Master Bath Vanity

Master Bath Vanity

Kitchen/Dining

Kitchen/Dining

Side Door

Side Door

Canale Detail

Canale Detail

View to backyard

View to backyard

Credits

Posted By
j
Ju Tan
@jutan
Architect

Overview

Location
  • Santa Fe, New Mexico