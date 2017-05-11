Architect's family home. Owned and designed by Ju Tan, Juicekitchen Design Workshop LLC, Santa Fe. Designed and built for his family. Winner of the Santa Fe 2017 Heritage Preservation Award for Best Compatible New Construction.

The house was designed with both labor and material sustainability in mind, utilizing recycled wood, adobe floors, rainwater collection, native plants, solar power and landscape river rock found on the building site during construction.

Being in the historic district of Santa Fe, NM, the house was designed to have the classic characteristics of traditional pueblo style architecture of New Mexico adhering to the design codes of the city while achieving a modern spatial organization inside for contemporary living.