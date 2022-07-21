Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell

San Rafael Eichler Kitchen

By Nadja Pentic
San Rafael Eichler Kitchen
View Photos

Looking into the kitchen from the living area. Perfect example of a mid-sized mid-century modern single-wall painted wood floor and gray floor open concept kitchen design in San Francisco with a drop-in sink, flat-panel cabinets, white cabinets, quartzite countertops, blue backsplash, ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a peninsula and white countertops.

Nadja Pentic uploaded San Rafael Eichler Kitchen through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Nadja Pentic
@nadjapentic

Overview

Location
  • San Rafael, California