San Rafael Eichler Kitchen
By Nadja Pentic
Looking into the kitchen from the living area. Perfect example of a mid-sized mid-century modern single-wall painted wood floor and gray floor open concept kitchen design in San Francisco with a drop-in sink, flat-panel cabinets, white cabinets, quartzite countertops, blue backsplash, ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a peninsula and white countertops.
Nadja Pentic uploaded San Rafael Eichler Kitchen through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.