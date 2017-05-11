Saint-Laurent Apartment is a minimal interior located in Montréal, Canada, designed by Atelier Barda. The architectural firm was given the mandate to redesign this 1150 sq. ft. space, which serves as accommodation for the international clients and collaborators of a company in the fashion industry. A cross between a hotel room and loft apartment, the space required a simple yet warm design treatment that would suit its diverse occupants. The layout of the apartment was reconfigured to optimize the rooms and allow fluid, discreet circulation between the bedroom, dressing room and bathroom. The freed-up space was used to create a large open living room, bathed in natural light. The original structure was deliberately left visible, the crude quality of the existing frame contrasting with the careful treatment of interior details and materials. The architects chose to treat volumes as bands of colour on a flat plane. Each surface is designed to draw attention to the materials and textures.