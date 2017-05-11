Sagaponack, NY
A modern masterpiece custom designed by renowned Bates Masi architects. Designed to appear as if dissolved in the land, spaces create apertures through which views, light, and air completely penetrate the house. Passersby see directly through the house to the sky, pond and ocean beyond. With the sliding doors open and recessed into the adjacent walls, interior spaces are transformed from formal rooms to open pavilions, merging seamlessly with the site.
