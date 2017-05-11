The clients at Ruvigny Gardens found themselves in a situation similar to many Londoners living in a Victorian terrace. They had a small side return which they wanted to incorporate into their living space; a relatively small intervention which would transform their home.

The extension is sliced by a band of glass which separates the original house and the new bespoke kitchen. The brief was to create comfortable, warm spaces for living, and to avoid a cold, clinical aesthetic. This was achieved by carefully choosing a complementary palette of materials such as brick, glass, timber and a soft corian worksurface.

In addition to the side extension, there was a poorly constructed existing loft conversion completed many years before. By simply extending the loft by 30cm to meet the party wall, the layout could dramatically change, to create a grand master bedroom and ensuite.