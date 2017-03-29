This new house designed by the renowned architect, Martín Gómez, is located in Jose Ignacio and affords stunning views to the lagoon and the ocean. The property features straight lines and bright and spacious rooms combining cement and wood throughout. The house comprises a large living room, dining room and kitchen reminiscent of a loft that merges with the outside and a further living room with central fireplace, ideal for nights in the open air, along with a large swimming pool. This terrace, which also adjoins the master suite with large jacuzzi, enjoys beautiful sunset views where the sun is reflected in the José Ignacio Lagoon. Completing the property are a further five bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, four of which are exterior and have their own private terrace. Below, there is a covered BBQ/grill with dining room and clay oven. Ideal for spending holidays surrounded by indigenous fauna and flora with spectacular views and situated at José Ignacio, the ocean and all amenities.