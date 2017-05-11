Rua da Boavista is a minimalist residence located in Porto, Portugal, designed by Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio. The project is a conversion of a 19th century building with 10 apartments, with a focus on keeping the entire structure and construction principles of the old building. Most of the units feature an open kitchen that also serve as a partition from the rest of the internal programs. Intricate detailing on the archways were kept in tact, as well as some of the crown molding.