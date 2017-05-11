Ross Modern

By
Ross Modern
Inspired by its unique natural setting and blending effortlessly with the land, one is prompted to think this five bedroom, four and a half bath home is the manifestation of a lost design from an early modern master. Although clearly a nod to legendary modern design, this masterwork brings us into the 21st century with cutting edge architecture, construction, energy efficiency, state of the art technology, ultra high-end interior and exterior design and finishing with the ultimate integration of indoor spaces with nature. Skillfully designed to integrate wholly within its mostly flat over half acre site, this residence stretches out comfortably upon this lush, tranquil setting.

Sleek, staggered roof lines meet wide-plank horizontal siding of reclaimed old growth redwood that blends beautifully with stacked limestone accents. Copper clad fascia surrounds the roof line connecting to the living roof above. Stacked limestone walls and linear water features border the entry pathway that leads to the twelve-foot glass entry doors.

Inviting modern lines

Inviting modern lines

Sleek staggered roof lines, copper clad with green roof tops

Sleek staggered roof lines, copper clad with green roof tops

Entry walkway has stacked limestone walls and linear water features.

Entry walkway has stacked limestone walls and linear water features.

12 foot pivoting entry doors

12 foot pivoting entry doors

Inspirational spaces

Inspirational spaces

Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.

Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.

Limestone wrapped monolithic wall with fireplaces on both sides

Limestone wrapped monolithic wall with fireplaces on both sides

Interior spaces blend seamlessly with the outdoors

Interior spaces blend seamlessly with the outdoors

Indoor outdoor flow with disappearing walls of glass

Indoor outdoor flow with disappearing walls of glass

Resort living

Resort living

Sun-drenched decks flow from all lower level rooms.

Sun-drenched decks flow from all lower level rooms.

Photo 12 of Ross Modern modern homeView Photos
1500 Bottle wine feature off of family room

1500 Bottle wine feature off of family room

Master Suite

Master Suite

Master batheroom walls are of full slab stone. This Koa tub was hand made in Europe

Master batheroom walls are of full slab stone. This Koa tub was hand made in Europe

Master deck has an incredible outlook

Master deck has an incredible outlook

View from master deck. Notice copper wrapped cantilevered trellis.

View from master deck. Notice copper wrapped cantilevered trellis.

One of three Upper Level Bedrooms seamlessly flows out to private front yard

One of three Upper Level Bedrooms seamlessly flows out to private front yard

One of the three upper level bathrooms. Notice the incredible honed marble slabs and Koa cabinetry.

One of the three upper level bathrooms. Notice the incredible honed marble slabs and Koa cabinetry.

Guest Bedroom - Easy access to spa and lower decks

Guest Bedroom - Easy access to spa and lower decks

