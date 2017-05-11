Inspired by its unique natural setting and blending effortlessly with the land, one is prompted to think this five bedroom, four and a half bath home is the manifestation of a lost design from an early modern master. Although clearly a nod to legendary modern design, this masterwork brings us into the 21st century with cutting edge architecture, construction, energy efficiency, state of the art technology, ultra high-end interior and exterior design and finishing with the ultimate integration of indoor spaces with nature. Skillfully designed to integrate wholly within its mostly flat over half acre site, this residence stretches out comfortably upon this lush, tranquil setting.

Sleek, staggered roof lines meet wide-plank horizontal siding of reclaimed old growth redwood that blends beautifully with stacked limestone accents. Copper clad fascia surrounds the roof line connecting to the living roof above. Stacked limestone walls and linear water features border the entry pathway that leads to the twelve-foot glass entry doors.