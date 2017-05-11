Roslyn Road Residence

Roslyn Road Residence
Relocating to the East Coast from Santa Monica, it was important to the family to bring the spirit of the Modern homes they left behind into the design of their new residence in a conservative, suburban neighborhood outside of New York City. Combining an appreciation for spaces filled with natural light and simplicity, with the skills and mindset of a mixed-media artist, the client sought a home that would provide a quiet, refined backdrop to numerous high-personality moments of texture and color.

The front façade maintains the scale, mass and proportion of adjacent homes, while the forms and materials reinforce the West Coast aesthetic that still finds a way to integrate into the neighborhood of Colonial and Tudor-inspired homes. As the facades move towards the rear of the house, glazing is increased and open balconies blur the line between interior and exterior.

The Kitchen, Dining and Family Room spaces are visually integrated, sharing a common glazed wall of floor to ceiling windows overlooking the private rear yard. The pool and yard reinforce the family’s love for the outdoors, while an Artist Studio provides a space the family can retreat to and explore their shared passion to create art when the weather turns colder.

Street facade, presenting a relatively closed face, with higher transoms windows to still afford a sense of air and sky from the inside while blocking unwanted, penetrating views from the street.

Street facade, presenting a relatively closed face, with higher transoms windows to still afford a sense of air and sky from the inside while blocking unwanted, penetrating views from the street.

Entry door, with visual cues of a stair and platform to welcome visitors and elevate them to the living level upon entry.

Entry door, with visual cues of a stair and platform to welcome visitors and elevate them to the living level upon entry.

Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.

Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.

Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!

Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!

Rear facade at dusk. Given the amazingly private rear yard, the house opens to the yard and welcomes reciprocal views. The warmth of the glow of interior lights spills out to the yard and patios. The client, being a mixed media artist, worked with artists to introduce a mural that held special personal meaning and importance.

Rear facade at dusk. Given the amazingly private rear yard, the house opens to the yard and welcomes reciprocal views. The warmth of the glow of interior lights spills out to the yard and patios. The client, being a mixed media artist, worked with artists to introduce a mural that held special personal meaning and importance.

Entry foyer, suggesting a visual cue to turn the corner, but allowing for privacy upon entry.

Entry foyer, suggesting a visual cue to turn the corner, but allowing for privacy upon entry.

Stairway with custom slat wall to give a hint of the stair beyond, while eliminating the need for extravagant, unwanted visual clutter of a railing.

Stairway with custom slat wall to give a hint of the stair beyond, while eliminating the need for extravagant, unwanted visual clutter of a railing.

Kitchen and dining area, visually integrated, through the continuity of ground and ceiling plane and material, while still maintaining a distinct sense of individual place.

Kitchen and dining area, visually integrated, through the continuity of ground and ceiling plane and material, while still maintaining a distinct sense of individual place.

Dining area overlooking rear yard

Dining area overlooking rear yard

Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .

Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .

Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.

Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.

Master bedroom, with rear-facing balcony overlooking the pool beyond.

Master bedroom, with rear-facing balcony overlooking the pool beyond.

Kid's Bathroom

Kid's Bathroom

Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.

Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.

Sitting area

Sitting area

A pop of color, and a window to reflect out to in the son's bedroom.

A pop of color, and a window to reflect out to in the son's bedroom.

Family art room, the heart of the house where this family's shared passion of creating art together is nurtured.

Family art room, the heart of the house where this family's shared passion of creating art together is nurtured.

Architect
  Z+ Architects
Interior Design
  Z+ Interiors
Builder
  Stackpole Contracting
Photographer
  Amanda Kirkpatrick

Location
  Ridgewood, New Jersey
    Bedrooms
  4
    Full Baths
  5
    Structure
  House (Single Residence)
    Style
  Modern
    Year
  2017
    Square Feet
  4600