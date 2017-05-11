ROOST Apartment Hotel is a high-design boutique extended-stay hotel concept, conceptualized by hospitality company Method Co. A first of its kind, ROOST introduces a fresh approach to hospitality by blending the comfort and practicality of an apartment with the amenities and design of a boutique hotel, creating a temporary living environment ideally suited for a long-term stay. This January, they opened a third outpost in Philadelphia’s lively Midtown Village neighborhood, ROOST East Market. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects (also behind The Wythe Hotel), East Market will be the largest to date with 60 apartment-style accommodations and expands on the first two ROOST locations by offering a diverse selection of amenities, including an expansive ground floor lobby and a 20,000 square foot amenity level featuring landscaped terraces; community vegetable gardens & grills; 20 meter heated lap pool; 24-hour fitness center; library & lounge; demo kitchen and private screening room.

All of East Market’s 60 apartments are a mix of one and two bedrooms that feel unique and collected, designed to utilize pure materials with clean lines and subtle details. Imbued with a warm color palette, the rooms feature a mix of custom new pieces, collected vintage, and classic modern designs, with custom lighting fixtures from Stones & Sawyer to Workstead; custom credenzas and consoles inspired by Donald Judd’s minimalist modernism; accent tables and nightstands with midcentury details, such as wicker material and tulip bases; and furniture from Chelsea Textiles, Gubi, and Stellar Works. Each room is appointed with antique Persian rugs and individually selected artwork from Lumas and offer full-sized kitchens and modern appliances in a beautifully appointed space. Featured amenities include a coffee concierge and artisanal coffee program curated by La Colombe, a 24-hour concierge desk, bike share program, and recurring resident receptions that partner with local vendors.

