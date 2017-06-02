Roof Meidaimae
Roof Meidaimae is a minimalist architecture project located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by SNARK. The multi-residence project is characterized by a light green concrete facade located on a corner lot. A series of geometric rectilinear windows form an array along the facade that provides exposure and lighting for the staircase. The building also features a rooftop terrace that is outfitted with grass and a screening area.
uploaded Roof Meidaimae through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Rooftop