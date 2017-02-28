Ron Molen Revival

A few months back, I acquired my own live-in work of art – a Ron Molen-designed home.

Celebrated Utah architect Molen’s Mid-Century Modern design is just as relevant, if not more popular today, than it was some sixty years on. Signature features in our home include an aggregate floor entryway, floor-to-ceiling windows and smoked mirror walls, an atrium with two Japanese maples, a conversation pit and stunning wood paneling.

I’d now like to share the ‘after’ images since phase one of the remodel is complete and we’ve had time to settle in. There wasn’t a lot to change. Why? Two words. Ron Molen.

Our goal was to enhance the gift we were given by modernizing the space, invigorating a few aging nooks and adding some fun, life-enhancing tech.

The first and most tiresome task was smoothing the ‘orange peel’-textured walls. It sounds simple enough, but it was painful and laborious. Had it not been for those ‘cellulite’ walls, we would have been done and dusted in under three weeks, but a seemingly minor detail has added a fresh modernity to the space.

Carpeting was replaced with elegant and affordable faux wood vinyl flooring. The ability to withstand all kinds of punishment was important, as we have an excitable pup with sharp claws. Natural lighting is a necessity, and we had to concede that our new home was too dark and bucking against Interior Design 101. So we added canned lights in the front room and master bedroom and nixed all but a few blinds. Light now pours through those revered floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing every design accent.

Stylish finishes and clever ideas used in previous remodeling projects were reiterated in the kitchen and bathrooms – the most frequently used rooms in any home. Enhancements included new sinks and appliances, matte gold plumbing fixtures, new shower tile and a floor-to-ceiling backsplash that spills into the living area, connecting the two areas while providing a striking focal point.

Master steel worker, Ryan Lee with Scottsdale Metal earned the title of ‘Iron Man’ by repurposing the kitchen cabinetry. Ryan removed a low-lying upper cabinet above the sit up bar and converted it into a suspended open steel shelf.

We sourced additional wood to complement the original cabinetry, incorporating vertical slat work to align with the home’s initial cedar design – just one of the many touches that deem our home so special and unique.

I truly could wax lyrical about our Molen masterpiece for days. Phase two of the remodel will soon be underway and ideas to enhance our home continue to bounce about in my head.

If you’re as smitten with our home as we are, you can learn more about Ron Molen via the Utah Heritage Foundation. We’re proud members and we’d love to welcome you to the Mid-Century Modern club here in Salt Lake City.

View from sitting area to kitchen

View from sitting area to kitchen

Conversation pit with smoke mirrors and sputnik light

Conversation pit with smoke mirrors and sputnik light

Celebrating the revival process!

From dining room looking into kitchen with new half wall buffet

Have to keep the original built in phone!

Front living room with double bumper chaise couch

Welcome

Entry of home showcasing the original atrium new flooring and open floor plan

Great wide shot showing flow of the open floor plan and atrium in the middle

Entry showing the view all the way back to the dining and kitchen area with lots of light from the atrium. Note aggregate flooring at entry

Master bedroom with original 60's furniture

Slightly updated bath with champagne bronze hardware through out the home

Guest Bedroom with original mirrors

Office with original cedar wood accent wall

Original kitchen cabinets with new appliances, updates shelf hung from ceiling and full height back splash and original repurposed vertical wood slats

