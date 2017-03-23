Our new residential project in South Yarra navigates nature and artifice. Sitting adjacent to pretty pocket park Rockley Gardens, the building and apartments enter into a dialogue with the leafy landscape next door, the gardens becoming part of the building itself.

Apartment interiors have been informed by the village life of South Yarra and the urban lifestyle that flourishes in the surrounding streets – the neighbourhood is a secluded enclave of cultural experiences: libraries, galleries, cafés and boutiques. Material palettes reflect two sides of this coin: the garden, with green marble and dark timbers, or the gallery, a soothing blend of blonde woods and grey marble. Spatially, a series of rooms flow into each another creating a long gallery-like configuration. Custom joinery elements and detailing have been designed to enable you to communicate your individual narratives – collections, art, tchotchkes – the objects that tell the story of who we are.

This is an Elenberg Fraser definition of luxury, permissive architecture that gives you the freedom to express your unique identity and to curate your own life. So, you’ll find bathrooms that are far more than functional, with marble inset vanities and double-sided mirrored cabinets, which sit closed or stay open for more storage – you choose how to put your own adventure on display. Bespoke kitchen islands have built-in shelf storage either end, and marble cladding on range hoods is an artwork in itself. Picture rails, pot fillers and detailed alcove joinery for accessories provide the amenity of home in an apartment. A celebration of the natural assets and urbane pleasures of South Yarra, Rockley Gardens is a living building that fully embraces its lifestyle locality and the power of individual expression.